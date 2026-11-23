The editorial staff of the online media outlet UA.NEWS has for the second time appealed to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, requesting that it consider conducting unscheduled inspections of the Tryfonova M.D. aesthetic medicine clinic and its affiliated licensees. The request was based on materials from criminal proceedings concerning the illegal production, storage, and sale of the weight-loss drug Biopatid, which contains the active ingredient tirzepatide.

The journalistic inquiry concerns the activities of two business entities: individual entrepreneur Maria Tryfonova and TRIFONOVA M.D. LLC (EDRPOU code 43768871). Both hold licenses to conduct medical practice issued by the Ministry of Health in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The editorial staff is asking the Ministry of Health to determine whether these licensees complied with legal requirements while providing medical services, whether they used the clinic’s premises to store and administer Biopatid, and whether patients received recommendations regarding the use of this medication.

It should be noted that in response to a previous inquiry from a UA.News journalist, the Ministry of Health explained that the journalist’s independent initiative does not constitute a legal basis for an unscheduled inspection of the clinic. Therefore, the editorial staff sent a follow-up request to the ministry, this time citing documents from the criminal case, a court order, and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines’ decision to ban the drug’s distribution. In the editorial board’s view, these materials contain specific information that the Ministry of Health must evaluate within the scope of its authority as a licensing body.

The request specifically highlights potential risks to patients. Namely, the use of drugs whose origin, quality, and safety have not been verified in accordance with established procedures, as well as possible violations of the rules governing the prescription of medications and the provision of information to patients regarding their use.

The editorial team points out that the presence of two licensees associated with a single clinic requires clarification as to who exactly was actually practicing medicine at the address on Naberezhno-Rybalska Street. In particular, the Ministry of Health proposes determining whether Maria Trifonova personally provided medical consultations or engaged in other professional activities related to the use of Biopatid. It is also necessary to determine whether the clinic’s premises were used for the prescription, storage, demonstration, use, or distribution of these medications.

Separately, the editorial staff requests an investigation into whether other medical professionals were involved in such activities and whether their work complied with legal requirements.

What Is Known About the Biopatid Case

According to the complaint, since January 5, 2026, the pre-trial investigation authorities—the Security Service of Ukraine and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office—have been investigating criminal case No. 42026040000000008. The circumstances of the case are also outlined in the ruling of the Central District Court of Dnipro dated September 14, 2026, in Case No. 203/9409/26, and in the materials of the notice of suspicion.

As a reminder, on September 12, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the SBU, conducted more than 250 simultaneous searches in several regions of Ukraine. The case involved the illegal manufacture and distribution of the knowingly counterfeit weight-loss drug “Biopatid” by an organized group.

This was preceded by an order issued in January 2026 by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Medical Devices imposing a permanent ban on the distribution of Biopatid 60 mg/2 ml, batch 9922, labeled UNIKKA PHARMA LTDA. The product was identified as counterfeit and was subject to removal from circulation through destruction or return to the supplier.

In a separate document, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines noted that Biopatid had not been officially imported into Ukraine. In other words, the counterfeit product was manufactured in Ukraine, where it was successfully promoted by Maria Trifonova’s TRYFONOVA MD clinic; Trifonova positions herself as a dermatologist and endocrinologist. On the official website of Biopell Academy & Club, Trifonova is listed among the Biopell doctors who have completed training and joined the club. On the same site, Biopell directly offered doctors training in the use of Biopatid and NAD+, access to Biopell peptides, and certification.

Subsequently, UA.NEWS learned from its own sources that Trifonova had been detained and is currently being held at the Dnipropetrovsk pretrial detention center.

What the Investigation Found

The criminal network involved in the manufacture and distribution of the drug operated on a large scale and consistently. The weight-loss drug Biopatyd was sold in various regions of the country. On September 12, law enforcement conducted 250 searches in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv.

According to investigators, the Tryfonova M.D. clinic, located at 5 Naberezhno-Rybalska Street in Kyiv, may have been used to store, display, administer, and sell Biopatid products. During the searches, authorities seized the counterfeit drug and raw materials used to manufacture it, equipment from an underground laboratory, packaging materials and finished printed materials, documentation and draft records, cell phones, and computer equipment. The perpetrators were also found to be in possession of cash in various currencies totaling nearly 15 million hryvnias, as well as luxury cars, watches, and other property.

According to the investigation, the organized group consisted of more than 70 people. Among the suspects are the mastermind behind the scheme and the owner of the clandestine laboratory; the owner of a well-known Kyiv clinic that promoted the drug; a customs broker; laboratory workers; packers; and sales and advertising managers. Subsequently, the media named specific beneficiaries: Investigators believe Anatoliy Cherkassky was the organizer of the “business,” while the main distributor of the drug was Maria Tryfonova, owner of the Kyiv-based Tryfonova MD Clinic and the common-law wife of the scandal-plagued customs official Ruslan Cherkassky.

Twenty-seven individuals have been notified of charges related to the production, transportation, shipment, storage, and sale of knowingly counterfeit medications. The case has been classified under Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code. The suspects face up to ten years in prison, along with a ban on engaging in certain activities for up to three years and the confiscation of property.

“Secrets” of Production

In pursuit of quick profits, enterprising dealers chose a popular and ever-in-demand niche in the pharmaceutical market—rapid weight-loss products. The main active ingredient, tirzepatide of unknown origin, was smuggled in from China. To conceal the true purpose of the raw material and circumvent customs regulations, a friendly customs broker declared the goods as a dietary supplement. The raw material was delivered to an underground laboratory, where it was mixed with other components to produce the drug Biopatid. The clandestine production facility was literally set up in a warehouse in the village of Hlevakha in the Kyiv region. Everything took place under unsanitary conditions and without any quality control.

The finished product was handed over to accomplices, who sold it throughout Ukraine. The counterfeit product lacked the necessary permits, state registration, and proper certification.

To boost sales, the perpetrators launched a marketing campaign: a website and social media pages; they actively advertised the product and offered it to beauty salons, clinics, and medical professionals in various regions of Ukraine, and also enlisted bloggers, actors, and other public figures.

Investigators calculated the revenue from this illegal “pharmaceutical business”: the cost of raw materials and additional expenses amounted to approximately $17, while the finished product was sold for up to $1,200. According to preliminary data, since the beginning of 2026, products totaling more than $5 million have rolled off the assembly lines of the underground production facility.

Who Is Maria Trifonova?

Maria Tryfonova is the owner of the well-known Kyiv clinic Tryfonova MD Clinic. She is known to the general public as a dermatologist, cosmetologist, and entrepreneur, as well as an ambassador for a number of cosmetics brands. She is currently being held in the Dnipropetrovsk pretrial detention center with bail set at 68 million hryvnias. According to law enforcement officials, she played a specific role in the counterfeit drug distribution scheme: she knew the drug was illegal but promoted it among colleagues and at industry training events, as well as through social media. It is particularly cynical that the participants in the scheme were also aware of the side effects and health problems their patients experienced after using the drug. Yet they continued to recommend and sell it to people seeking to improve their appearance and health.

How the Counterfeit Drug Was Sold

Ukrainian blogger Anastasia Tashchuk, known on social media as anasteishaa, collaborated with the Tryfonova MD clinic, served as its ambassador, and promoted Biopatid. The blogger has an audience of millions on social media, and her collaboration with Tryfonova MD was part of her public image.

How Law Enforcement Discovered the Fake Brand

Operatives from the 3rd Directorate of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood were the first to expose the organized group. They documented the activities of the clandestine workshop and forwarded the collected evidence and an official report of the crime to prosecutors.

“We learned about this drug from materials provided by the 3rd Directorate of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood,” says Andriy Dyachenko, a prosecutor with the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office. “It was they who uncovered this group, which was already engaged in criminal activity, and notified us of the crime.”

The scheme had been operating undetected for a long time because the raw materials were ordered from China in small batches, as parcels worth up to 150 euros addressed to individuals. In the documentation, these were listed as ordinary “dietary supplements,” so the containers did not attract undue attention at customs and were not subject to taxation.

“At this time, we do not have any suspects among customs service employees. The perpetrators concealed the actual contents of the packages from customs. They ordered the raw material—tirzepatide—from China, ordered insulin pens, and filled them here in the Kyiv region. The boxes and labels were ordered from printing companies in Kyiv and Dnipro.”

Investigators spent nine months gathering evidence and preparing for the operation, while heated debates raged online. Dermatologists and knowledgeable cosmetologists refused to work with “Biopatid.” Some buyers even contacted the police when “Biopatid” sellers showed them a piece of paper labeling the product as a “cosmetic” instead of certificates. But before the SBU’s large-scale expose, these isolated reports were lost in the general information noise.

“You can see this among the bloggers and cosmetologists they tried to recruit,” adds prosecutor Andriy Dyachenko. “The community split into those who immediately understood: this product doesn’t exist, and it shouldn’t be used. There are also complaints from patients who tried to obtain medical documents but received a cosmetic product certificate instead, and even went to the police. People wrote and spoke about this, but we needed time to document and expose the entire business structure.”

Trial in Dnipro of Defendants in the Biopatid Case

The Central District Court of Dnipro granted the motion filed by prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office and remanded the key defendants in the case involving the manufacture and mass distribution of counterfeit weight-loss drugs into custody. The total amount of alternative bail set by the investigating judge exceeded 146 million hryvnias.

The court set the highest bail amounts for the two main suspects in the case: Anatoliy Cherkaskyi, whom investigators consider the direct organizer and leader of the entire criminal group; prosecutors had requested bail in the amount of 90 million hryvnias for him. The investigating judge remanded him in custody with the alternative of posting 75 million hryvnias. As for Maria Trifonova, who is listed in the case files as a sole proprietor and medical director of MEDHAUS LTD LLC and who is accused of organizing sales as part of the group, the court set bail at 68 million hryvnias, despite the prosecution’s request for 80 million hryvnias.

In justifying the bail amounts—which are dozens of times higher than the standard upper limit set by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine for serious crimes—prosecutors and the court relied on the scale of illicit profits and the suspects’ actual wealth. According to investigators’ estimates, the group’s systematic operation—selling injectable drugs disguised as cosmetics—generated up to $2 million, or nearly 90 million hryvnias, per month for its members.

During the court hearing, the defendants attempted to downplay their involvement in the illegal business as much as possible and shift the blame. Anatoliy Cherkasskyy tried to convince the investigating judge that he had absolutely no connection to the sale of the drugs, but was merely “involved in marketing and photography.”

Maria Trifonova claimed that she does not own a single car, and that some of the photos attached to the prosecutor’s motion have nothing to do with her. The suspect also stated that she attends various medical seminars and is often invited to speak about the latest drugs and treatments.

The third person involved in the case—a detained courier and packer—claimed that she was merely a hired employee with a fixed salary of about $1,200 per month and sincerely believed that Biopatid was an ordinary cosmetic product; had no intention of counterfeiting medicines, and her duties were limited solely to packaging and shipping packages to customers.

Finally, the attorneys for all the suspects presented a joint legal argument: since the active ingredient tirzepatide is not officially registered in Ukraine as a medication, this allegedly makes it impossible to hold them liable under the article on the distribution of counterfeit drugs.

What Happened at the Tryfonova M.D. Clinic

Even after the high-profile scandal, the Tryfonova M.D. aesthetic medicine clinic continued to advertise its services and accept client inquiries via messaging apps. A post was published on the clinic’s Instagram page asking clients to message them via WhatsApp, Viber, or Telegram due to “temporary issues” with the social media platform.

The clinic later changed the name of its Instagram page to VRODLYVA. However, previously published content remained unchanged: in the videos, the clinic still appears under its old name, Tryfonova MD.

The profile picture and account name on the page have changed, but the Tryfonova MD branding remains in the old videos and their captions. Thus, the rebranding so far appears to be more of a change of signage on social media, while the digital footprint of the previous brand remains accessible to followers. The company’s legal name has also remained unchanged. According to publicly available data, TRIFONOVA MD LLC, with EDRPOU code 43768871, continues to exist under this exact name as of October 1, 2026. Taisiia Storozhuk is listed as its director and owner.

What the Ministry of Health Says

A month ago, UA.NEWS contacted the Ministry of Health with a request regarding inspections of compliance with licensing conditions by “Trifonova MD” LLC and sole proprietor Maria Viktorivna Trifonova.

The Ministry of Health reported that no scheduled or unscheduled state oversight measures had been conducted regarding these licensees to ensure compliance with the licensing conditions for conducting business activities in the field of medical practice.

The ministry also noted that it had not received any complaints regarding the activities of Trifonova MD LLC and Maria Trifonova’s sole proprietorship. According to UA.NEWS, this information is inaccurate, and the ministry had previously received such complaints.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the drug or product under the trade name Biopatid is not registered in Ukraine.

“According to data from the State Register of Medicines of Ukraine, the product/medication under the trade name ‘Biopatid’ is not registered in Ukraine,” the ministry’s response states.

The editorial staff contacted the Ministry of Health a second time

In its follow-up inquiry, UA.NEWS asked the Ministry of Health to review the documents provided and determine whether there are legal grounds for unscheduled inspections of Maria Trifonova’s sole proprietorship and TRIFONOVA MD LLC. If such grounds exist, the editorial team proposes that the inspections be conducted in accordance with the requirements of the law and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 303.

Among the issues to be examined are the safety of medical care, the proper use of medications, the maintenance of medical records, patient information, and the organization of medical practice. If violations of licensing conditions are confirmed, the editorial team requests that the Ministry of Health take the remedial measures provided for by law.

Separately, UA.NEWS requests that the editorial office be notified of the results of the review of this appeal and the decision reached. If the Ministry of Health refuses to conduct the inspections, the editorial office requests a reasoned explanation stating the legal grounds for such a refusal.

At this time, the request specifically concerns verifying the circumstances outlined in the materials of the criminal proceedings.

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