He escaped from the occupied territory and survived 12 air raids: the story of aerial reconnaissance officer Sokol

Escaping the occupation with his family, surviving a massive bombing, and continuing to defend his country despite everything—not everyone is capable of such a journey. Yet this is exactly what Denis, an aerial reconnaissance specialist with the 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, call sign “Sokil,” had to go through.

For him, the war against the occupiers is a personal matter. He lost his home because of the invaders, so now he continues to fight, seeking revenge for what he has endured.

They marched in the darkness to the sound of gunfire

After the full-scale invasion began, Denis’s home village on the left bank of the Kherson region was captured by the Russians.

According to him, the invaders immediately began setting up checkpoints and imposing their own rules on the local population.

“If anyone wanted to leave, they would contact their commander through the village head. He would come and issue a permit to leave—but not to the side controlled by Ukraine. Only to the territory under their control,” explains “Sokil.”

Against this backdrop, he and his wife decided that, despite all the risks, they had to find a way out.

Amid constant food shortages and terror from the invaders, life under occupation was becoming increasingly difficult, especially with young children.

“We decided to make our way along the Dnipro. We got ready at three in the morning. It was a 10–11-kilometer walk, carrying the children in our arms. Our son was almost three years old at the time, and our daughter was a little older. We left while it was still dark so that no one would see us. There was gunfire. Thank God, it wasn’t aimed at us. So we made our way along the riverbank to an area they hadn’t yet managed to capture. There, our soldiers picked us up and took us to a safe place,” recalls Denys.

Other civilians tried to escape the same way until the Russians found out about this route and mined it. One day, a man and a child were killed there when a tripwire mine exploded, after which fleeing the village became even riskier.

After escaping the occupation, Denis himself moved with his wife and children to Kryvyi Rih, where relatives took them in.

However, our hero’s ordeal did not end there, as fate would later throw even tougher challenges his way.

His vision went dark after the explosion

Today, Denis operates a reconnaissance quadcopter, tracking enemy forces for subsequent engagement by strike UAVs.

Previously, however, “Sokil” hunted enemy armored vehicles as a gunner on an anti-tank missile system.

“One day, a very large bomb hit. This was back when we weren’t using FPV yet. It was an ATGM position, equipped with ‘Javelins.’ Why did it hit there? There were several shelters there. And our comrades were exposed. An enemy “Mavic” flew in, and the guys had left their UAVs out in the open. They had covered them, but left them out in the open. The Russians shot down those drones,” says “Sokil.”

After that, the enemy began targeting Ukrainian positions with their own FPVs, but they were unable to destroy the well-fortified shelters.

Then the Russians started dropping guided bombs on them.

“And so it happened that one fine evening, I was hit by one of those guided bombs. I survived by a miracle. You could say I got lucky. If it had hit just a little bit—maybe a meter to the left—I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now,” the soldier speculates.

Family is what helps him hold on

When the conversation turns to family, this stern man’s cold gaze immediately softens, and a warmth creeps into his voice.

It’s clear that family is everything to “Sokol.” It’s the thought of a long-awaited reunion with his loved ones that gives him the strength and inspiration to endure any hardship.

And although Denis tries to talk to his family literally every day, above all else he longs to be with them again, preferably gathered around a “lavishly set table.”

“The first day—just sit back and relax. And then spend time with the kids. Go out somewhere, if the weather permits, for a walk. To the park, or to go shopping. To spend more time with the kids,” says “Sokil,” making plans for the future.

This is reported by Army Inform.

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