YouTube has blocked another number of Russian channels in Ukraine that were spreading propaganda

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that 16 more Russian channels have been blocked on YouTube for users in Ukraine. They were spreading propaganda and content supporting the war.



Among those blocked are the channels of military correspondent Alexander Sladkov and Z-blogger Sergey Kolyasnikov (Zergulio), as well as those of Russian performers Nadezhda Babkina, Yulia Savicheva, Victoria Daineko, Masha Weber, and the band Uma2rman, as well as the resources “Russian Collages of the Special Military Operation,” “Sevastopol Correspondent,” and foreign-language channels of the Russian animated series “Masha and the Bear,” among others.

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Earlier, the video platform YouTube blocked or removed another 39 channels in Ukraine that were spreading Russian propaganda. Among them were channels belonging to artists who support Russia’s war against Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s regime.

In September, YouTube blocked 31 channels in Ukraine linked to Russian artists, propagandists, and individuals subject to sanctions.

YouTube removed Serbian director Emir Kusturica’s channel “My Life,” which he created in collaboration with Sputnik Serbia. Before it was blocked, the channel had about 30,000 subscribers.



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