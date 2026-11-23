On January 1, 2027, Ukraine will begin full-scale operation of the Unified Notarial System, which will consolidate the main notarial registries into a single digital environment and enable electronic data exchange with government databases. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decision via Resolution No. 1453, prepared by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The new platform will comprise four main registries: the Unified Registry of Powers of Attorney, the Inheritance Registry, the Unified Registry of Special Forms for Notarial Documents, and the Unified Registry of Notaries.

In addition, the system will provide access to information from the Unified State Demographic Registry, the Taxpayer Registry, the Registry of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organizations, as well as the Unified Registry of Debtors.

Thanks to the implementation of the platform, notaries will be able to promptly verify the validity of identification documents and obtain up-to-date information about citizens and businesses directly while processing documents, which will speed up notarial procedures and reduce the risk of errors. At the same time, the Ministry of Justice emphasized that the digital system will serve only as a working tool and will not replace the specialist, since all legal decisions will continue to be made by the notary; until December 20, 2026, professionals will be able to voluntarily test the software and participate in training webinars.

Source: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Notarial Chamber of Ukraine appealed to the Minister of Digital Transformation and the Minister of Justice, requesting that testing of the “e-Notariat” system be halted due to concerns about a breach of notarial confidentiality.

The Ministry of Justice stated that reports of an alleged leak of Ukrainians’ personal data during notaries’ testing of the e-Notariat system are unfounded.

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