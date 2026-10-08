Starting October 10, trout fishing will be banned in Zakarpattia and three other regions

From October 10, 2026, through March 1, 2027, a ban on catching brook trout will be in effect in the Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions.

The restrictions are being implemented during the spawning season to protect natural spawning grounds, migration routes, and the fish’s habitat.

The State Fisheries Agency emphasizes that the fall and winter period is crucial for the recovery of the trout population. Violations of the ban, particularly poaching, could negatively impact the population of this species.

Ihor Klymenok, head of the State Fisheries Agency, called on the public to comply with the seasonal ban and report any instances of illegal fishing.

Source: State Fisheries Agency of Ukraine

Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the pollution of the Zbruch River and the mass fish kill in the Skala-Podilska community in Ternopil Oblast. Specialists from the State Environmental Inspection identified the likely site of the chemical discharge and detected elevated levels of ammonium, nitrates, nitrites, and biochemical oxygen demand in the water.

In the Menindi region of Australia, a fish passage has resumed operation, allowing fish to migrate upstream along the Darling-Baaka River to the Menindi Lakes. This is the final season of a three-year trial of the system, which was launched amid low water levels, poor water quality, and concerns about another mass fish kill this summer.

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