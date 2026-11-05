From Kyiv to Przemyśl Overnight — Ukrzaliznytsia Unveils New Train

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a new flagship train, No. 51/52, on the Kyiv–Przemyśl route. It has been named “Yaroslav the Wise” and is intended to make travel from Ukraine to several European cities easier. In Przemyśl, passengers will be able to transfer to trains bound for Warsaw, Wrocław, Prague, and Berlin.

The new Kyiv–Przemyśl train has become part of Ukrzaliznytsia’s international service. The company has presented it as its flagship route. For passengers, this is yet another opportunity to reach Poland and, from there, continue their journey to other European countries. Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service announced the launch of the train on its Telegram channel. It was assigned the number 51/52 and named “Yaroslav the Wise.”

Why the train was named “Yaroslav the Wise”

The name of the new train is linked to the history of the Ukrainian railway. It commemorates the first “Yaroslav” train, which connected Vienna and Lviv on November 4, 1861. This date is considered the beginning of rail service on the territory of modern-day Ukraine.

At that time, the train ran between the capital of the Austrian Empire and Lviv. Its route passed through Kraków and Przemyśl. Thus, the new service partially follows the historic route—specifically on the section between Lviv and Przemyśl. Thus, the name “Yaroslav the Wise” not only sets the new train apart from other international routes but also serves as a reminder of the early days of Ukrainian rail history.

Where You Can Travel with a Transfer

The main feature of the route is the ability to continue the journey from Przemyśl to other European cities. There, passengers can transfer to trains bound for:

Warsaw;

Wrocław;

Prague;

Berlin.

This allows passengers to use Przemyśl as a transfer point for further travel throughout Poland and Europe. Passengers do not need to travel separately to another city in Ukraine to take advantage of international rail service. However, it’s a good idea to check the schedule and ticket availability for both routes before traveling. The layover time depends on the specific train, and tickets for trains to European cities should be booked with your arrival in Przemyśl in mind.

Schedule and Cars of the New Train

Train No. 51/52 is composed of new cars. The train also includes an accessible compartment designed for passengers who require additional accessibility features. The schedule calls for overnight travel in both directions. The train will depart from Kyiv at 8:12 p.m. and arrive in Przemyśl at 5:00 a.m. In the opposite direction, departure is scheduled for 10:30 p.m., with arrival in the Ukrainian capital at 9:15 a.m.

Thus, the trip from Kyiv to Przemyśl will take approximately 8 hours and 48 minutes. The return trip will take about 10 hours and 45 minutes. This schedule allows passengers to depart in the evening and arrive at their destination in the morning. Before planning a trip, passengers should check the current schedule and seat availability on Ukrzaliznytsia’s official websites. Departure and arrival times may vary depending on the date of the trip.

What other international routes is Ukrzaliznytsia launching?

The new train to Przemyśl is not the only change in the company’s international service. Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia also announced the launch of its flagship train No. 23/24, Kyiv–Kholm. It was named after Mykhailo Hrushevsky, a Ukrainian historian and chairman of the Ukrainian Central Council.

In addition, the company has expanded rail travel options to Moldova. Specifically, the Kyiv–Chisinau train now makes a new stop at the Revaka station. It is located near Chisinau International Airport, which may be convenient for passengers planning to continue their journey by plane. Plans for a new rail route that would allow passengers to travel to Germany were also previously reported.

The launch of the “Yaroslav the Wise” train adds another option for travel from Ukraine to Europe. Thanks to connections in Przemyśl, passengers will be able to continue their journey to several major cities in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany. This was reported by the company’s press service.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has expanded its fleet with six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars, which will operate as part of the train on the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route. This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is expanding its international rail service and introducing three new trains to Poland. One of them, train No. 23/24 Kyiv–Chełm, has been designated as the flagship train and named after Mykhailo Hrushevsky, who was born in Chełm and worked in Kyiv for many years. This train consists of modern, Ukrainian-made cars designed for enhanced comfort.

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