Another 23 citizens were successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; for years, they had been unable to leave on their own due to health issues, a lack of housing, financial difficulties, or the absence of relatives in territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Among those evacuated were residents of the Luhansk and Kherson regions who had long been without adequate medical care, electricity, and the ability to leave safely.

In particular, a family was evacuated from the village of Radensk in the Kherson region; they had been too afraid to leave their home due to serious illnesses. The woman had been diagnosed with cancer, the man had a serious heart condition, and a relative of theirs had undergone an amputation. The decision to leave was made after a Russian drone strike destroyed their home and caused the family to suffer concussions. After the evacuation, the victims were taken to a medical facility.

They also managed to evacuate a woman who, during the occupation, had been caring on her own for her husband with dementia and a bedridden elderly relative. Due to constant shelling and a lack of communications, she had to walk to a friend’s house on the other side of the village to use a generator and call her son in government-controlled territory. When the opportunity for evacuation arose, she asked that her lonely neighbor be taken as well. As a result, everyone was successfully evacuated, and the family was reunited.

Upon arrival, evacuees are provided with temporary housing, medical care, rehabilitation, assistance with restoring documents, and help in locating relatives. The evacuation effort was supported by MHP and its founder Yuriy Kosyuk, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Caritas Ukraine Charitable Foundation, medical professionals, and social workers.

To receive assistance with evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories, please contact the Ombudsman’s Office by calling 1678; from abroad, call +38 (044) 299 74 08. You can also reach us via WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram at +38 067 717 51 70 and +38 073 719 81 34, by email at [email protected], or through the Online Portal.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

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