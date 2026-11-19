Viktor, 21, managed to leave the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast after Russian security forces detained him in early 2026 because of Ukrainian news sources and groups on his phone.

During a check at a checkpoint, the occupiers found Ukrainian news sources, photos, and messages on his smartphone that they deemed suspicious.

After being interrogated by the FSB, the young man was charged with “petty hooliganism” and sent to a detention center for 14 days.

According to Viktor, while in detention, he was threatened with 15 years in prison for alleged treason. He described the cold in his cell, the lack of food, and the constant fear of another interrogation. Before his release, he was given a polygraph test in an attempt to determine whether he was cooperating with the SBU and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

After his arrest, it took him nearly a month to recover from the ordeal, and he later decided to leave the occupied territory. The nonprofit organization “Compass of Dreams” helped him leave.

Now Viktor is in territory controlled by Ukraine, has reunited with a friend, and plans to start a new life.

Source: “Ukrainska Pravda. Life.”

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, raised the issues of returning deported Ukrainian children, releasing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

Last week, the Save Ukraine team evacuated eight Ukrainians who had been subjected to threats, psychological pressure, and coercion by the occupiers.

Three boys, aged 5 to 17, were successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. The children had been living in temporarily occupied communities in the Kherson region.

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