A teenager who had already tried to flee via Belarus was successfully evacuated from the occupied Kherson region

Ukrainian government agencies and civil society organizations have returned a 16-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to his mother.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, the boy had been subjected to domestic violence and psychological pressure from his pro-Russian father and decided to run away on his own, but was detained in Belarus at his father’s request and placed in a children’s shelter.

The occupying authorities demanded the minor’s return to the occupied territories; however, thanks to a foreign passport issued promptly for the mother and humanitarian efforts, the teenager was successfully handed over to his mother on October 31 in territory controlled by Ukraine. The return was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Office of the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the NGO “Humanity,” and the “Ukrainian Network for Children’s Rights.”

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Previously, 11 more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine has repatriated four more children, aged 6 to 15, from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them were a boy who had been separated from his parents for several years, a girl whose mother was unable to retrieve her for a long time due to the loss of documents, and two teenagers who found themselves under occupation without their families.

A group of children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

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