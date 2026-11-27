From January through October 2026, 2,378 people, including 184 children, died in traffic accidents in Ukraine. Another 26,308 people were injured.

Over the course of ten months, 21,019 accidents were recorded in which people were killed and/or injured.

The most common cause of fatal traffic accidents was speeding or other violations of established speed limits. This resulted in 1,322 deaths.

Other common causes of fatal accidents included:

Violations of traffic rules when changing direction , not related to lane changes—153 fatalities.

Driving into oncoming traffic not related to passing—125 fatalities.

According to statistics, the highest number of accidents resulting in injuries occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday was the most dangerous day of the week in terms of the number of such accidents.

This is evidenced by patrol police data published by “Ukravtoprom.”

Between January and October 2026, nine children were killed and another 210 were injured in traffic accidents in the Ternopil region.

Recently, at least 12 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in a series of major traffic accidents on a highway in Bulgaria. Accidents involving dozens of vehicles occurred near the city of Yambol in the southeastern part of the country, on the highway between Sofia and the Black Sea resort of Burgas.

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