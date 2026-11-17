Between January and October 2026, the disciplinary chambers of the High Council of Justice brought disciplinary proceedings against 109 judges.

For 32 of them, motions were filed to remove them from office.

In total, the High Council of Justice issued 104 decisions on disciplinary liability. Specifically:

52 judges received warnings;

16 received reprimands with the loss of monthly salary supplements;

7 received severe reprimands with a three-month suspension of additional pay;

motions were filed to temporarily suspend 2 judges from the administration of justice for a period of one to six months;

recommendations for dismissal were made regarding 32 judges.

Thus, nearly one-third of the judges facing disciplinary action may lose their positions.

Source: High Council of Justice.

On November 4, two judges of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv were detained. At the same time, large-scale searches are underway at the premises of National Police and SBU personnel. Investigative actions are currently taking place at 37 locations simultaneously.

Judge Andriy Sala was dismissed from his position following an integrity review. He was unable to explain the source of his family’s wealth and concealed information about a traffic accident he caused while under the influence of alcohol.

Instead of dismissal—an appeal: the controversial judge Marmash may receive a promotion.

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