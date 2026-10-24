"In 90 days, Ukraine has received only 24 interceptor missiles from the U.S.," Zelenskyy said

Over the past three months, Ukraine has received only 24 interceptor missiles from the U.S. to counter Russian ballistic weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that, in the face of constant attacks, every missile is of great importance.

“In the first days of the war in the Middle East, about 2,000 missiles—missiles received from partners—were used in 84 hours. Over the past 90 days, we have received 24 missiles from our strategic partner,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that these deliveries are extremely important for Ukraine, as interceptor missiles are essential for countering Russian ballistic strikes.

Journalists asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether his statement meant that the United States had prevented European countries from transferring interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

“It’s not that they prevented it, but they did not give their consent,” the president replied.

During the interview, the head of state also commented on the expectation that he should constantly express gratitude for the assistance. He noted that he does not understand why he is required to express his gratitude over and over again.

“Perhaps some people think I should be grateful every second. But I can’t. When someone wants to thank me several times, it seems to me that there’s something wrong with those people. They want to appear better than they really are. They’re trying to appear better than they really are. It’s enough to express gratitude once, twice, three times—and that’s enough,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also stressed that he doesn’t play political games with U.S. President Donald Trump, unlike Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“It’s better to have partners like me—those who sincerely express gratitude at the right moments—than those who thank you every second, like Putin. You can be endlessly grateful, and then get stabbed in the back. That’s why it’s better to make deals—the right deals—with the right people,” the Ukrainian president noted.

The head of state made these remarks in an interview with ABC News.

As a reminder, Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

New Ukrainian interceptor drones are currently undergoing active testing. At the same time, some combat units are already using these interceptors in the field.

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