The full amount of bail, 20 million hryvnias, was posted for Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, during the consideration of an appeal regarding the preventive measure, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied the defense’s request to reduce the bail to 12.5 million hryvnias. At that time, as of September 28, the suspect had raised the specified amount, of which 5 million hryvnias (approximately 120,500 U.S. dollars) were her own funds.

Iryna Mudra is a suspect in the “Forest Gump” case. As part of these proceedings, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced that it had uncovered a criminal organization that “organized and facilitated the laundering of funds obtained through criminal means.”

According to the investigation, the group included:

* the deputy head of the Office of the President;

* a former member of parliament;

* the chairman of the board of a state-owned bank;

* the chairman of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank.

This was reported by “Schemes” citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

Previously, attempts were made to post bail of over 3 million for Iryna Mudra, but the banks rejected the payments. During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, witnesses described attempts to post bail for former official Iryna Mudra. According to them, payments via Monobank and PrivatBank could not be processed.

“Corruption Must Be Controlled”: Who Is Iryna Mudra?

Iryna Mudra struck a deal with investigators—social media.

Earlier, NABU and the SAP announced a large-scale special operation called “Forest Gump.” According to anti-corruption agencies, the operation involved exposing a group that may have included current and former members of parliament, high-ranking officials from the Office of the President, representatives of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. According to investigators, 150 million hryvnias may have been laundered through a state-owned bank to post bail for one of the defendants in another high-profile case—Operation “Midas.”

On the same day, news broke of investigative actions targeting Mudra. Shortly thereafter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed her from her position as deputy head of the Office of the President. The decree itself does not explain the reasons for the dismissal, but the timing of the NABU operation was more than telling.

Read us on