About 50 million hryvnias in bail have already been raised for SBU Major General Serhiy Duka

Serhiy Duka, First Deputy Head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, has posted approximately 50 million hryvnias of the 65 million hryvnias in bail set by the court.

This was reported by Mykola Karas, the prosecutor in the case. Serhiy Duka’s attorney, Yuriy Sukhov, acknowledged that SBU employees are indeed chipping in for the bail, but, according to him, they are doing so voluntarily.

“People gathered at the central office and said, ‘We’ll see how much it is, and we’ll contribute as much as we can,’ after which employees from the regions also began helping with the fundraising,” the attorney said, refuting reports that the collection among staff was compulsory.

Source: Suspilne.

Earlier, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

The SBU began raising funds for General Duka’s bail.

Read us on