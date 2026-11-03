In the past six months, only one instance of a ballistic attack on a protected energy facility has been recorded — Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 235 second-level protective structures effectively shield key elements of the energy infrastructure. Over the past six months, there has been only one recorded instance of a ballistic missile striking a facility under such protection.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with ambassadors from the G7, the EU, and the Nordic-Baltic Eight.

Despite the intensification of Russian attacks, more than 20,000 specialists are involved in restoration work, and more than 8,000 metric tons of equipment have been delivered to communities from special hubs. This makes it possible to restore facilities to operation in a matter of days. Since the beginning of the year, the Energy Support Fund has received nearly 800 million euros (over $870 million), but the sector needs an additional 450 million euros (over $490 million), of which 100 million euros ($109 million) is for the purchase of cables.

Separately, the official emphasized the need for 500 million euros (over $545 million) to repair the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone. At the same time, Ukraine continues to implement sectoral reforms, integrate with the EU’s legal framework, and develop decentralized power generation.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

Starting on the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure took place, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

During the massive attack on November 3, Russian terrorists directed three drones at a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

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