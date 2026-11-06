A bail of ₴15 million was posted for the deputy head of the National Police's Department of Strategic Investigations

A bail of 15 million hryvnias was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. Of this amount, 13 million hryvnias were paid by his father, and another 2 million hryvnias were contributed by another individual.

According to the investigation, Volodymyr Tsenov was responsible for “resolving issues” with the police. Specifically, from at least January through July 2026, he allegedly received money for “turning a blind eye to certain call centers.”

The official is charged with creating and leading a criminal group or organization, as well as participating in it. In addition, he is suspected of accepting an offer, a promise, or an unlawful benefit as a public official.

On November 5, the court ordered Tsenov to be held in pretrial detention, with the option of posting bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias. The full bail amount has now been paid.

This was reported by “Schemes” sources within law enforcement agencies.

On November 5, Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was brought before the court. He is suspected of covering up fraudulent call centers.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion to impose a pretrial measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. He is accused of covering up fraudulent call centers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Volodymyr Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—in custody for 60 days, with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is a defendant in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

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