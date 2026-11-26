In a suburb of Lutsk, a developer sold plots of land—on which townhouses had already been built—between 2021 and 2024, recording the transactions solely as land sales.

As a result, the budget lost more than 4.6 million hryvnias in taxes.

According to the Economic Security Bureau, the purchase and sale agreements specified only the value of the land plots, while the funds for the houses were not reflected. At the time of sale, the townhouses were at various stages of completion.

The developer was notified of suspicion of intentional tax evasion. The case was referred to court with a motion to exempt him from criminal liability due to full compensation for the losses incurred by the state.

Source: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 78 million hryvnias in unpaid income tax was returned to the state budget.

A former official of a road contractor in Donetsk Oblast is suspected of evading 52.6 million hryvnias in taxes.

Blogger Slobozhenko, who is a subject of an investigation into tax evasion, was detained in Italy.

A company in Vinnytsia reimbursed the state over 4.1 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes.

Read us on