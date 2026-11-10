Transcarpathia Has Caught Up with Kyiv in Terms of One-Bedroom Apartment Prices: How Much Does Housing Cost?

In October 2026, the median price of a one-bedroom apartment on the resale market in Zakarpattia Oblast reached $85,000, matching the figure for the capital. At the same time, demand for housing and the number of listings declined in Ukraine on both the primary and secondary markets.

Throughout October, 85% of new-construction sales departments in Ukraine remained open.

The highest activity was recorded in Zakarpattia Oblast—98%—followed by Lviv and Volyn Oblasts, each at 97%. The fewest sales offices were operating in Kharkiv Oblast (29%), Zaporizhzhia Oblast (44%), and Sumy Oblast (46%).

Over the course of the month, 14 new buildings comprising 23 sections were commissioned. Specifically, 14 sections were commissioned in Kyiv Oblast, nine of which were in Kyiv itself. Another four sections were commissioned in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and one each in the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, and Chernivtsi regions.

Despite the decline in demand, the median price per square meter in new buildings continued to rise in most regions.

The largest price increases were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region (10.7%), the Poltava region (6.2%), Kyiv (5.8%), and the Kirovohrad region (5.2%).

At the same time, the price per square meter fell by 8.3% in the Chernivtsi region and by 5.5% in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In the capital, the median price per square meter in new construction was $1,504. The Pecherskyi district remains the most expensive, with prices reaching $2,855 per square meter. The most affordable housing is available in the Desnianskyi district—$864 per square meter.

Overall demand for new-construction housing continued to decline. The sharpest drop in interest in new-construction housing was recorded in Kyiv—a 33% decline.

An increase in demand was observed in only three regions: Zakarpattia—by 15%, Dnipropetrovsk—by 12%, and Mykolaiv—by 9%.

In the resale market, the number of listings fell the most in Kyiv—by 63%—and in the Kyiv region—by 25%.

Transcarpathia became the most expensive region in terms of the median price of one-bedroom apartments—$85,000. The same figure was recorded in Kyiv.

The lowest median price for a one-bedroom apartment was in the Kherson region—$16,000.

In most western regions, prices for apartments on the secondary market rose. Specifically, prices increased by 6% in the Ternopil region and by 5% in the Zakarpattia and Lviv regions.

The largest price drops occurred in the Cherkasy region—by 13%, the Rivne region—by 8%, and the Chernihiv region—by 7%.

Demand for resale housing declined in nearly all regions of the country. The sharpest drops were recorded in the Ternopil region—by 25%, the Vinnytsia region—by 22%, and the Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions—by 20% each.

At the same time, increased interest in purchasing housing was observed in only two regions: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast—by 10%—and Zakarpattia Oblast—by 4%.

In four regions, the number of listings for apartments exceeds demand. The largest gap was recorded in the Kyiv region, where supply is 2.3 times greater than demand. In Kyiv, this ratio is 2.2 times; in the Odesa region, 1.7 times; and in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, 1.1 times.

In October, housing prices on the secondary market fell in all districts of the capital.

Two-bedroom apartments saw the sharpest price drops in the Sviatoshynskyi district—by 23%—and the Dniprovskyi district—by 18%.

At the same time, the Pecherskyi district remains the most expensive in Kyiv: the median price of a one-bedroom apartment there is $179,000. The most affordable housing is available in the Desnianskyi district—$46,000.

According to the study, in 2026, 83% of Ukrainians plan to purchase an apartment in a new building for their own residence. Another 17% view real estate purchases as an investment.

Among the top priorities for potential buyers are safety, the building’s self-sufficiency, and the developer’s reliability.

In addition, Ukrainians prefer ready-to-move-in housing or properties that are nearly complete.

This is evidenced by data from an analytical report by the real estate marketplace DIM.RIA.

As a reminder, the government does not plan to increase housing compensation amounts for veterans in 2027 due to a state budget deficit.

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