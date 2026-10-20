Andriy Petruk, a defender of Mariupol and a soldier in the 36th Marine Brigade, has published a collection of poetry titled *Satan’s Sanatorium*, the poems for which he wrote with a chicken bone on his prison uniform while held captive by Russia.

The book includes about 40 works out of more than a hundred written in captivity. The total print run is 500 copies, of which 100 have already been published. Volunteers raised the funds for the publication in just a few days, and the author designed the layout himself during a nighttime air raid alert at the hospital.

Andriy Petruk was taken prisoner by Russia after being seriously wounded and remained there for nearly four years. He wrote his first poem in 2023 for his beloved Yulia’s birthday. Due to a lack of paper, the soldier sharpened a chicken bone and used it to scratch out words on his work pants; in the evening, he would wash away what he had written with water so he could reuse the fabric.

The soldier was released from captivity on February 5, 2026, as part of a prisoner exchange. He is currently in the hospital, where he underwent major surgery and is recovering from it.

Source: Ukrinform.

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