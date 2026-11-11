Valeriy Zaluzhny, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, analyzed the underlying causes of the protracted Russia-Ukraine war in his article. He explained why Ukrainians should not expect a quick end to the hostilities.

Analyzing events since the liberation of Kherson, he noted that despite changes in governments, the formation of new coalitions, the evolution of weaponry, and personnel changes in Ukraine’s military leadership, hostilities have not ceased, because the world has found itself in an entirely new reality.

“These realities no longer define the end of the war as the beginning of a tribunal against war criminals. Instead of a tribunal, they offer lucrative deals and mutual trade. They are trying to repeat what happened on September 30, 1938, in Munich,” Zaluzhny emphasized.

The former commander-in-chief warned against attempts to force Ukraine to cede territory in exchange for promises of peace. According to him, such a scenario is impossible, as it is “a direct path to gas chambers and concentration camps,” which the aggressor is setting up in the occupied territories. Zaluzhny emphasized that the conflict has long since gone beyond purely Russian interests and has escalated into a global struggle over the future architecture of security.

“Today, this is a war for a new world order. A war whose outcome is not meant to be peace in Ukraine, but rather a new world order in which the economic growth already achieved by certain countries will logically translate into political influence and new spheres of influence. Therefore, no territories in the Donetsk region will satisfy these ambitions,” he noted, adding that 90% of the components in enemy missiles and drones are manufactured outside of Russia.

According to Zaluzhny, global resolutions and the division of spheres of influence have historically emerged only after large-scale conflicts. Currently, only two countries in the world are fully prepared for such a war, one of which is located in the heart of Europe. Since the rest of the states have not prepared, they are banking on concessions to the aggressor, which are unacceptable to Ukraine.

“And then we will be forced to fight until, at the very least, we see our place in the new world, and at most—as long as we want to live,” Zaluzhny concluded. Citing the example of Israel, which has been forced to continuously fight for its right to exist since 1947, the former commander-in-chief called on Ukrainians to learn not only to survive but also to live fully amid a protracted conflict.

Source: UP

Earlier, Zaluzhny explained why the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not advance into Crimea after the liberation of Kherson.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

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