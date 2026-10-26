Vladimir Marmash, a judge of the Lychakiv District Court, may be transferred to the Lviv Court of Appeals. The High Council of Justice has already recommended that the President appoint him as an appellate judge. The High Council of Justice adopted this recommendation based on the results of a competition, ignoring a number of disciplinary complaints, legal disputes with journalists, and allegations of misconduct involving Marmash.

The High Council of Justice adopted the decision on his promotion on October 6, 2026. In its decision, the council noted that it had found no reasonable grounds to doubt the candidate’s integrity or professional ethics. The nomination must now be reviewed by the President of Ukraine.

Marmash has worked at the Lychakiv District Court in Lviv since 2009 and has held the position of judge for an indefinite term since 2017. However, he has recently been in the spotlight not only because of his court rulings but also because of stories concerning his family’s property and his interactions with journalists.

A Parking Space for His Mother-in-Law and Complaints Against a Journalist

Volodymyr Marmash has worked at the Lychakiv District Court in Lviv since 2009, and has held this position on a permanent basis since 2017. He has extensive experience as a judge but regularly draws the attention of journalists due to property issues and procedural decisions. Consequently, his move to the appellate court is currently being considered amid open conflicts with the press and stalled disciplinary proceedings.

One of the most recent scandals was triggered by a journalistic investigation by UA.NEWS into the undeclared assets of Lviv judges. During a trip to Lviv, investigators discovered that Marmash’s family uses a parking space in a new building in Lviv that is officially registered under his mother-in-law’s name. At the same time, Volodymyr Marmash personally paid the utility bills for this property on a regular basis using his own bank card. In addition, journalists documented that Hryhoriy Zhovnir, the head of the Lychakiv District Court, had failed to declare income from renting out his home.

After the journalist returned to Kyiv, he began receiving late-night threats via Telegram. In response, the National Police opened a criminal investigation into the threats against the journalist, recognizing him as a victim. In response, Judges Marmash and Zhovnir filed complaints with the police and the High Council of Justice, accusing the investigator of attempting to influence the proceedings of a criminal case to which he had no connection whatsoever. The judges called their own wives and the judge’s mother-in-law as witnesses, and they testified about the press’s allegedly aggressive behavior.

This version of events was later refuted by video recordings, which showed the journalist conducting himself in a completely professional manner during the day while presenting his press pass. Additionally, in response to a request from the journalists’ attorneys, the Deposit Guarantee Fund confirmed that there were no complaints regarding the journalist, and an analysis of the court registry showed that, during the period when evidence was being gathered, no motions regarding the aforementioned case were even pending before Presiding Judge Zhovnir.

In light of this, the journalist’s defense team filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigations seeking to hold Marmash and Zhovnir accountable for knowingly false reporting of a crime and interference with the press. DBI investigators initially refused to register the case, but the Kyiv Court of Appeals overturned the lower court’s ruling, found the DBI’s inaction to be unlawful, and ordered the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to reconsider the journalist’s complaint.

Complaint in the Shevtsova Case Still Pending

A disciplinary complaint regarding Marmash’s actions in the case of financier Alona Shevtsova has remained unresolved before the High Council of Justice since October 2025. The complainants point out that the judge considered the motion filed by BEB detectives and issued a ruling after the pre-trial investigation deadline had already expired, a fact later confirmed by the Holosiivskyi District Court and the Kyiv Court of Appeals. Instead of returning the motion as required, Marmash granted the law enforcement agencies’ requests.

The statutory deadlines for conducting a preliminary review and considering the complaint on its merits have long since passed, yet the High Council of Justice has not issued any decision. The disciplinary inspector refused to treat the complaint as a priority, referring it for consideration in the general chronological order. If these actions had been properly assessed under procedural law, Marmash could have faced disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal from office.

Questions also arise regarding Judge Marmash’s family

Marmash’s wife, Ivanna Ivanyuk, also serves as a judge on the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv. Her name has appeared in publications regarding potential issues with the declaration of assets and income.

Journalists drew attention to a parking space registered in the judge’s mother’s name and the payments for its maintenance, which, according to the investigation, were made by Marmash. Other reports mentioned bank transfers that were not reflected in Ivanyuk’s declaration. In July 2026, the High Council of Justice dismissed the complaint against Ivanna Ivanyuk without consideration.

The High Council of Justice saw no obstacles to Marmash’s promotion

Thus, ignoring public allegations and the disciplinary complaint, the High Council of Justice endorsed Marmash’s candidacy. In its decision dated October 6, 2026, No. 2057/0/15-26, the Council noted that it had found no circumstances indicating a violation of the appointment procedure or any reasonable doubts regarding the candidate’s compliance with the requirements of integrity and professional ethics.

Marmash scored 705.47 points on the qualification assessment and ranked first among the candidates. The High Council of Justice found him to meet the established requirements and submitted a recommendation to the President for his appointment to the Lviv Court of Appeals.

The final decision on Marmash’s appointment to the Lviv Court of Appeals is to be made by the President of Ukraine.

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