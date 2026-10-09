Journalists from UA.NEWS sent a series of official inquiries and reports of criminal activity to Ukraine’s leading law enforcement, regulatory, and government agencies. Recipients included: the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

This large-scale appeal from media professionals was a continuation of a series of journalistic investigations into the subsequent fate of the media assets of the Ukrainian Media Holding, which belonged to fugitive oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko in Ukraine after 2014. This is detailed in the articles “Kurchenko’s People: How the Oligarch’s Media Empire ‘Resurrected’ in Ukraine Under the Control of the Goldsky Family” (dated October 9, 2025) and “Journalists Ask Competent Authorities to Investigate the Financial Activities of Kurchenko’s Right-Hand Man—Goldsky” (dated November 7, 2025), which have garnered widespread public attention.

In light of these newly revealed facts, the editorial board calls on the state’s law enforcement and regulatory agencies to provide a clear legal assessment of the activities of Viktor Goldsky, the owner of the media outlet “Kommentarii” (comments.ua), and his associates.

Details of the inquiry: what the editorial team is asking and demanding

In detailed journalistic inquiries to law enforcement and regulatory agencies, the UA.NEWS news agency describes a number of legal irregularities surrounding Viktor Goldsky and demands that the authorities take official action within the scope of their authority.

For example, journalists are asking the NABU, SBU, OGP, and SAP to provide information on the status of the investigation in criminal proceeding No. 42016000000003393 concerning the misappropriation of state-owned enterprise assets totaling over 12 billion hryvnias, in which Serhiy Kurchenko is implicated, and to determine whether any materials related to media assets were separated from that case. They are also asked to determine whether detectives and investigators have examined information regarding the use of the Cypriot company SHERELL LIMITED (HE 322902) for the legalization (laundering) of assets, and whether international requests for legal assistance have been sent regarding this entity.

Law enforcement agencies are asked to verify whether orders were carried out to identify the actual ultimate beneficial owners of EVOLUTION MEDIA LLC (code 32711084), “TO SHO NADO” LLC (code 42012709), “COMMENTS TODAY” LLC (code 42015674), and “MASAVI Publishing House” LLC (code 40437063).

UA.News journalists sent a request to ARMA and the Ministry of Justice asking why, after the assets of “Ukrainian Media Holding” (UMH) were transferred to ARMA’s management in 2019, Kurchenko’s second major media asset, “EVOLUSHEN MEDIA” LLC (the publications “Kommentari,” “Kyiv Weekly,” and the website comments.ua), avoided seizure and transfer to the state. Media professionals are also asking for an investigation into whether materials were submitted to seek the seizure and forfeiture of corporate rights, trademarks, and domain names—which are in fact owned by the liquidated Cypriot offshore company SHERELL LIMITED, which has been recognized in two court rulings in Ukraine as part of the Yanukovych-Kurchenko criminal organization—were submitted.

Journalists from UA.News requested an assessment of the ownership structure of the online media outlet “Kommentarii” (ID R40-01330), where the media entity is LLC “TO SHO NADO,” which is owned by Goldsky’s wife, while the rights to the trademarks themselves and the comments.ua domain are registered to Goldsky himself, and 100% of the parent company’s founder is listed as a non-existent Cypriot firm.

In addition, journalists are calling on the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate systematic cases of real estate being transferred from single pensioners and vulnerable Kyiv residents to Goldsky with the involvement of the same notary. They are also calling for a full investigation into the circumstances under which Goldsky received a deferment from conscription by the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Kyiv City Military Registration and Enlistment Office based on a simulation of educational and scientific activities at the Academy of Labor, Social Relations, and Tourism, within the framework of criminal proceedings under Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Media representatives from UA.News have proposed that they consider the application of personalized special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against individuals and legal entities involved in maintaining and supporting the media influence of sanctioned oligarch Kurchenko during a full-scale war.

The Beginning of the Story: Who Does Goldsky’s “Family Business” Serve?

Serhiy Kurchenko, an oligarch subject to sanctions who moved to Russia back in 2014, is currently attempting to maintain his influence over the Ukrainian media landscape. According to investigators, his former subordinate, Viktor Goldsky—the ex-deputy CEO for economics at Ukrainian Media Holding (UMH)—has become the main instrument for maintaining this influence.

When, following Kurchenko’s flight, UMH’s assets were seized and transferred to the ARMA for management, the holding company “Evolution Media” (the publications “Kommentarii,” Kyiv Weekly, the comments.ua website) was spun off and its ownership structure was reorganized according to classic offshore and family-based models. Specifically: according to the Unified State Register, the sole founder of “EVOLUTION MEDIA” LLC, holding a 100% stake, is still listed as the Cypriot company SHERELL LIMITED. This company was officially recognized by rulings of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv (Case No. 758/15964/17) and the Moskovskyi District Court of Kharkiv (Case No. 643/17067/21) has been officially recognized as an entity that was part of Yanukovych’s criminal organization. Although SHERELL LIMITED had previously been marked as “Dissolved” in the Republic of Cyprus’s Register of Companies, in Ukraine it is still formally owned by an active media company.

Since no single person owns the entire asset complex, the assets were divided among members of one family: Goldsky’s father-in-law, Serhiy Nazarov, who is listed as the director of EVOLUSHEN MEDIA LLC; his mother-in-law, Nina Khoroshaeva, a government official who heads the Health Department of the Brovary City Council, purchased the “Kyiv Weekly” trademark on October 10, 2019, for just 5,000 hryvnias.

His wife, Olga Goldskaya (Khoroshaeva), owns “TO SHO NADO” LLC, which is registered with the National Council as a media entity for the online publication “Kommentarii,” as well as the company “VD Masavi” LLC (which in 2020 even attempted to participate in ARMA’s tender for the management of the seized UMH). And Viktor Goldsky himself acquired the trademarks “Kommentari,” “Комментарии,” “comments,” and the domain name comments.ua.

It is noteworthy how Goldsky is doing everything in his power to break into the circle of oligarchs, even copying their financial habits—he, too, has renounced his identification code. Previously, another close associate of Kurchenko—former NBU Governor Serhiy Arbuzov—used a similar ploy; according to sources, they jointly run a coal business in Chukotka, Russia, through the Cypriot company Prontoservus Limited.

Real Estate Scams: Seizing Property from Vulnerable Kyiv Residents

In addition to serving the media interests of the fugitive oligarch, Viktor Goldsky is involved in questionable real estate transactions. According to the Register of Property Rights, he suddenly became the owner of nine apartments in Kyiv.

After the first details were made public, the UA.NEWS editorial office began receiving a flood of reports from citizens with shocking testimonies about a systematic scheme to seize housing from lonely retirees, people with mental disorders, and drug addicts in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Kropyvnytskyi.

Goldsky allegedly entered into gift agreements or lifetime support contracts with these vulnerable individuals. By law, he was supposed to fully provide for them, purchase medication, and pay for utilities. In practice, however, massive debts have been discovered at these addresses, service providers are suing the residents, and the elderly themselves are simply left to fend for themselves.

Case No. 761/31203/20 (Desnyansky District Court of Kyiv) is well-known: the plaintiff only learned after his sister’s funeral that her apartment had been transferred to third parties. The deceased woman had been a long-term patient at Psychoneurological Hospital No. 2 with a diagnosis of “epileptic psychosis” and was unable to understand her actions.

All of these questionable transactions were certified by the same notary, Ms. Antsiferova, whose activities are currently under investigation.

Document forgery and a pseudoscientific “hideout” from the TCC

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating Goldsky’s activities. On April 3, 2026, the Svyatoshyn Police Department in Kyiv entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part Article 358, Section 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms; sale or use of forged documents). The basis for launching the investigation was an official ruling by the Svyatoshyn District Court.

As journalists have discovered, one of the key episodes in criminal case No. 12026105080000387 is Goldsky’s attempt to evade mobilization by feigning academic and teaching activities. Initially, the 43-year-old “media mogul” officially registered as an associate professor at the Academy of Labor, Social Relations, and Tourism (ALSRT). However, his actual workload amounted to a meager 0.26 full-time equivalent, which, by law, does not entitle him to any deferment from conscription.

Realizing this, in May 2024, Goldsky urgently enrolled in a full-time doctoral program at the same Academy in order to mislead the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Kyiv City Military Commissariat and obtain the coveted deferment. The university administration tried for a long time to cover up for its “star” doctoral student by refusing to provide information to journalists; however, under pressure from an official criminal investigation, it was forced to disclose all the details of his “academic” career to law enforcement.

Legal Attacks on the UA.NEWS Editorial Office

In an attempt to stop the exposés, Viktor Goldsky filed a lawsuit with the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv seeking protection of his honor, dignity, and business reputation against the publisher of UA.NEWS (LLC “News Flash Information Agency”).

Initially, the court left the lawsuit pending because the plaintiff “forgot” to pay approximately 4,000 hryvnias in court fees. Later, after rectifying the deficiencies, Goldsky succeeded in having the complaint accepted for consideration. The plaintiff is demanding that the investigative report “Kurchenko’s People: How the Oligarch’s Media Empire ‘Resurrected’ in Ukraine Under the Control of the Goldsky Family” be completely removed and that six key claims be refuted.

At the same time, the plaintiff plans to recover more than 63,000 hryvnias in legal costs from the editorial office (most of which consist of fees for conducting private semantic and textual analyses and capturing web pages).

The editorial team is awaiting a response

The UA.NEWS editorial team emphasizes: all published facts are based on information from public government registries, court decisions, and official documents. We will responsibly keep the public informed about every new development in the investigation of Viktor Goldsky’s case and await official responses and reactions from NABU, the SBU, the OGP, the SAP, ARMA, the National Council, and other competent authorities.

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