A salary of 30,000, luxury cars, and a mansion: what is known about the wealth of an Interior Ministry official in Lutsk

Volodymyr Shevchuk, the head of the Lutsk Territorial Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, officially earns about 30,000 hryvnias a month. At the same time, he drives expensive cars registered in his relatives’ names and is building a mansion near Lutsk.

In addition, a volunteer involved in registering vehicles for the front lines alleged that the official was deliberately creating obstacles and demanding bribes.

Even before the story was published, the police had opened a criminal investigation related to the journalists’ work on the investigation. After the story received public attention, the case was closed.

According to Volodymyr Shevchuk’s financial disclosures, during his time working at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, he did not own any housing, land, or cars. At the same time, journalists discovered that his family owns real estate near Lutsk and several expensive cars.

The official’s wife, Oksana, previously worked as a cultural and recreational activities coordinator at a rural cultural center. In 2023, she received a 106 m² house in Lutsk as a gift from her mother, who lives in Italy. That same year, she purchased 10 sotok of land in the village of Kulchyn near a forest, and in 2024, she acquired another identical plot nearby.

On this land, she had a house with a garage built, with a total area of over 130 m², along with outbuildings, a swimming pool, a gazebo, and a roof completely covered with solar panels.

“Construction is underway. The house is over 100 square meters. What makes it luxurious? It’s an ordinary house—a one-story house with two rooms,” Volodymyr Shevchuk told reporters.

According to the official, his wife is financing the construction by reselling used cars. Specifically, in late 2022, Oksana Shevchuk purchased a two-year-old Audi Q7 for approximately $21,000, and in 2024, she sold it for nearly $50,000. Volodymyr Shevchuk attributed the price difference to currency exchange rate fluctuations.

In addition, the official’s financial disclosures indicate significant cash savings. In 2022, he reported 920,000 hryvnias in cash, and in 2024—$60,000 and 500,000 hryvnias.

Oleksiy Boiko, a lawyer with the nonprofit organization “Anti-Corruption Action Center,” believes that such profitable car resales may resemble a money-laundering scheme.

Luxury cars registered to relatives

Volodymyr Shevchuk claimed that he allegedly uses public transportation most of the time or gets around with the help of acquaintances. However, journalists spotted a fleet of luxury cars near his estate in Kulchyn.

In particular, a 2024 Volkswagen Touareg, valued at at least 3 million hryvnias, is registered to the official’s 70-year-old mother-in-law. She has been living and working in Italy for over 20 years. Several other cars, including a Volkswagen Passat and a Mercedes-Benz electric crossover, are registered in the names of the couple’s children, who are students. In late October, Oksana Shevchuk also registered a similar electric Mercedes-Benz in her own name.

A volunteer reported an extortion attempt

Journalists also reported on a conflict between the head of the service center and volunteer Rostyslav Duzhik, who imports cars from abroad for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In July of this year, the volunteer was denied registration of a car for the military at the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service center. According to Rostyslav Duzhik, during their conversation, Volodymyr Shevchuk hinted that he would have to pay “a hundred” to resolve the issue.

Following a public dispute, administrative proceedings were initiated against the volunteer. The court—whose decision was later upheld on appeal—sentenced him to 50 hours of community service for petty hooliganism. At the same time, the National Police’s internal security units found no violations in the actions of the service center’s director.

According to investigators, after the footage was recorded, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center No. 0741 and in Volodymyr Shevchuk’s office.

This is reported in an investigation by the Center for Investigative Journalism “The Power of Truth.”

As a reminder, the SBU conducted searches at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center near Lutsk and at the home of its director.

Prior to this, the SBU confirmed that the NABU and the SAP had conducted searches at the homes of its employees.

Earlier, it was reported that searches had been conducted at the homes of high-ranking SBU officials, including Serhiy Duka, Anton Kravchuk, and Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

Read us on