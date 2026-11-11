The founder of Autostrada called on the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funds for the effective protection of energy facilities

Maksym Shkil, founder of the construction company Autostrada, called on the government to review construction spending and redirect funding toward paying for work already completed to protect energy facilities. He also proposed involving companies with the capacity and capability to deliver concrete results in the implementation of sustainability plans.

"Despite owing the company a huge debt, the government is continuing construction of the new H-31 highway (Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions—Ed.) at a cost of 10 billion hryvnias, which underwent routine repairs in 2026, and the state spent over 1 billion hryvnias on those repairs. Accordingly, there is absolutely no need to build a new four-lane highway when there is already a high-quality, passable existing one! These expenses are unwarranted. The existing road is in perfect condition,” Shkil wrote.

According to him, the company “did not lay pavers” or “relocate fountains,” but rather carried out work without which the main highways would have been impassable. He emphasized that all this work has a direct impact on the country’s economy and military logistics.

The founder of Autostrada also noted that the company builds engineering defenses for energy infrastructure.

“Regarding energy infrastructure protection—there are examples of a single substation being hit more than 20 times, where Autostrada had installed protective measures, after which the transformers continued to operate and hundreds of thousands of people had power. This is a testament to the professional and high-quality work of our team,” he stated, adding that his company was the first among contractors in Ukraine to fully complete the planned scope of work on 15 engineering protection sites.

“This is a concrete result of our work under wartime conditions. Not Facebook posts, videos, statements, or promises—but completed projects that serve their intended purpose,” Shkil noted.

He also publicly addressed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and called for cost-cutting measures on the H-31 highway and other capital construction projects, as this would free up funds to repay the debt for the repaired roads.

According to Shkil, over the past few years, five Autostrada employees have been killed and more than 20 others injured while carrying out work to protect energy facilities.

In addition, approximately 50 pieces of specialized machinery and equipment were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

He also drew attention to the lack of compensation for these losses and stated that the current system for compensating military risks does not provide adequate reimbursement, placing the blame for this situation on the government.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Maxim Shkil, founder of the construction company Autostrada, on Facebook.

Autostrada is halting construction on all projects due to problems with state funding.

A €15 million tunnel boring machine is being installed for the construction of the metro line to Vynohradar in Kyiv.

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