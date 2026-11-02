The “Air Raid Alert” app has partially resumed operations following a cyberattack that occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 1. At the same time, users’ personal data remained secure, and no data breaches were reported.

Due to the breach, notifications were intermittent, and users received false alerts about radiation hazards, chemical attacks, and street fighting. Developers from Ajax Systems and Stfalcon, together with relevant agencies and ministries, disabled push notifications and temporarily suspended the app’s operation.

Alert notifications are now being sent as usual. The map displays a yellow danger level, indicating a drone threat, and a red level for a massive drone or missile attack. The display of the targets themselves on the map is still being restored.

The press office emphasized that the app does not collect, store, or transmit any personal data or users’ geolocation, so users are not at risk. They dismissed as false reports that hackers had allegedly compromised users’ accounts or phones.

Those who uninstalled the app due to the attack can reinstall it from the App Store or Google Play. Security measures for the service are already being strengthened to prevent similar attacks.

Cyberattack on Air Raid Alert—What We Know

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, users of the Air Alarm app, particularly in Kyiv, simultaneously received alerts about radiation and chemical hazards as well as the threat of street fighting. As noted by the SPRAVDI center, the app also issued a warning in Russian about the alleged launch of Oreshnik missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force soon reported that the app had likely been hacked and assured the public that there was no radiation threat. The Center for Countering Disinformation also confirmed the hack, urging users not to click on suspicious links.

The State Emergency Service and the Kyiv City State Administration then emphasized that the nationwide alert system, street sirens, and the Kyiv Digital app were operating as usual. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat explained the following day that the hack had no impact on the Air Force’s operations, as the “Air Raid Alert” is merely an additional means of notification and not an app operated by the Air Force itself.

This was reported by the app’s press service in a comment to “Suspilne.”

As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide alert system is operating without disruptions.

Previously, in Kyiv, the Air Alert app had sent out a false radiation warning.

Following this, the Air Force announced a possible breach of the alert system.

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