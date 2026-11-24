Burkin, the leader of the “Khimprom” drug cartel, mentioned Oleg Tatarov in his threats against Dmitry Torgal, the head of the Department for Combating Drug Crime (DBN), referring to him as an obstacle to removing the department’s head.

According to Andriy Nebitov, deputy head of the National Police, representatives of “Khimprom” considered Tatarov a problem and offered $2 million to remove the head of the DBN, but they were unable to carry out this plan.

According to Nebitov, in the recordings, the leader of “Khimprom” refers to Tatarov as “a comrade from the Presidential Office who, for some reason, doesn’t like us.” “It sounds much ruder in the recordings,” he added. If investigators allow it, these recordings will be made public.

Nebitov described the references in the recordings to Tatarov being “at the top” as revenge for thwarted criminal schemes.

“Documenting such international criminal groups requires assistance from various government agencies, coordination among them, and a unified stance—if you will, you could call it political will,” he emphasized.

An offer of $2 million was made through intermediaries to remove Torgal from office. Only the then-head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhovsky (now Minister of Internal Affairs), could have signed the order, but this did not happen. According to Nebitov, Burkina’s inner circle “scammed” him out of money, while Torgal, who had received direct threats, not only retained his position but also became a police general.

The police have been systematically dismantling the “Khimprom” network since 2023 in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Joint investigative and operational task forces were also established with law enforcement agencies in Albania, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Czech Republic, resulting in the arrest of more than 50 suspects. Regarding Burkin’s extradition, the police are currently working with the DEA and Mexico—he has been placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list twice.

Burkin has stated his willingness to cooperate with NABU and the SAP. Nebitov speculates that by doing so, he hopes to obtain the status of a whistleblower—or some other status—that would allow him to avoid criminal liability under other charges. “I don’t think this is a viable scenario, and he won’t be able to pull it off,” he said.

The National Police informed Yegor Burkin that he is suspected of ordering and organizing violent crimes, as well as establishing recruitment call centers. The charges include forming a criminal organization, extortion, intentional destruction of property, and drug trafficking (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 194, and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Andriy Nebitov, Deputy Head of the National Police and Chief of the Criminal Police, spoke

about this in an interview with LIGA.net.



The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is preparing charges against “Khimprom” leader Yegor Burkin.



Members of the “Khimprom” drug ring planned to earn up to half a million dollars a week in Kyiv. To do so, they intended to exploit loopholes in the law that allowed them to alter the chemical formula of a synthetic cannabinoid and sell it under the guise of souvenir merchandise. This was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, who also spoke about threats against him and pressure on law enforcement leadership.

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