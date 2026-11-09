Ruslan Oliinyk, Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transportation, announced his resignation from the ministry. He served in this position for less than three months—the government appointed him deputy minister only in August 2026.

“I am stepping down from my position as Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine. This is my personal and well-considered decision,” the official wrote.

Ruslan Oliinyk thanked everyone he worked with at the ministry for their trust, support, and collaboration.

According to him, his work at the ministry was an important professional experience and allowed him to contribute to addressing issues that matter to the country.

“I have great respect for the team and the people with whom I had the opportunity to work. I am convinced that every professional stage provides new experience and opens up opportunities for future work,” he noted.

Ruslan Oliinyk did not explain the reasons for his decision. At the same time, he added that a new phase and new challenges await him.

Oliinyk announced his decision on social media.

As a reminder, a specially created working group at the Ministry of Recovery, headed by Deputy Minister Ruslan Oliinyk, was tasked by the government with ensuring that the main substations in the Kyiv region are equipped with a second level of protection by November 15 on an expedited basis. This involves both accelerating the construction work itself and streamlining administrative procedures and expediting funding.

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