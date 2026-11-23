People’s Deputy Serhiy Labazuk, whom the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced on November 23 to seven years in prison for attempting to bribe high-ranking officials, announced his disagreement with the ruling and his intention to file an appeal.

The politician acknowledged his mistake and stated that he is not shifting the blame onto others; however, he insists that the crime was a provocation and claims that the court did not take into account the defense’s arguments regarding the documentation of meetings prior to the start of the proceedings, the circumstances surrounding the conversations about illicit benefits, and the legality of the evidence obtained; he also questioned the 40-minute recess before the verdict was announced following the testimony of the second defendant, Denis Nazimov.

According to Labazuk, his company, with approximately 1,500 employees, faced serious financial difficulties after the start of full-scale war due to the loss of some of its assets, the lack of an open market for its services, and a government debt of nearly one billion hryvnias for completed orders, and attempts to save the business and preserve jobs eventually led to discussions about “kickbacks.” In the same case involving an attempt to bribe former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Mustafa Nayem, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Denis Nazimov, director of the company “YARDI,” to six years in prison, imposed a fine of 10 million hryvnias on the company, and upheld bail set at 40 million hryvnias for Labazuk and 12 million hryvnias for Nazimov, while Nazimov himself denies guilt and accuses Nayem of provocation.

Source: a statement by People’s Deputy Serhiy Labazuk on Facebook.

In November 2023, Serhiy Labazuk, a Member of Parliament from the “For the Future” faction, was notified that he was suspected of offering a bribe. According to the investigation, together with the director of his company, “URD Ukrainian Roads,” Denis Nazimov, Labazuk attempted to bribe Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Mustafa Nayem. In August 2023, the suspect allegedly asked for URD to be awarded contracts worth 1 billion hryvnia for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities. In exchange, he offered a “kickback” amounting to 3–5% of the value of each contract. Detectives documented the first installment of the bribe, amounting to $150,000 (5.4 million hryvnias), which was handed over in a Chinese box in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kyiv.

On Monday, November 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court found People’s Deputy Serhiy Labazyuk and the director of the company “YARDI,” Denis Nazimov guilty of attempting to bribe former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Mustafa Nayem.

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