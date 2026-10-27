Maksymchuk, an Azov soldier sentenced in Russia to 20 years in a penal colony, returned from captivity during the most recent prisoner exchange

As part of a prisoner exchange on October 23, Oleksandr Maksymchuk, a defender of Mariupol and a soldier with the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov,” returned to Ukraine. In the Russian Federation, he was unlawfully sentenced to 20 years in a maximum-security prison on fabricated charges of alleged participation in a “terrorist organization.”

The unit’s press service officially confirmed the soldier’s return.

Maksymchuk was taken prisoner in May 2022 while evacuating with civilians and military personnel from the Azovstal plant. While in Russian captivity, he was held at a prison camp in Olenivka and survived a terrorist attack orchestrated by the occupiers against Ukrainian prisoners of war. In total, 270 Ukrainians returned home as part of this exchange, most of whom had defended Mariupol. According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, this exchange resulted in the release of a record number of Ukrainian servicemen convicted in Russia—86 people.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine.”

As part of the negotiation process, Ukraine repatriated 270 people from Russian captivity on October 23. Among them were 261 military personnel and nine civilians. The exchange was carried out on the instructions of the President of Ukraine with the participation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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