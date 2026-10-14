A Russian man arrested for the murder of five soldiers also shot and killed a civilian

A 36-year-old serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, a native of St. Petersburg assigned to the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment, who was detained in Kharkiv, has been charged with an additional count of murdering a civilian resident of the Kharkiv district.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect may have been a member of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group and was traveling in civilian clothing toward Kharkiv. In the territory of the Tsyrkunivska community, he shot a civilian man in the head—who was fishing near a body of water—to prevent him from exposing him.

Earlier, on October 13, 2026, this same Russian soldier broke into a private home in the village of Momotove and shot five Ukrainian defenders, after which he discarded his automatic weapon and attempted to hide in a forest strip.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. According to one theory, the attacker may have been a Russian soldier who had escaped from captivity.

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