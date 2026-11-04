Two judges from the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv have been detained, including Roman Novak — social media

Today, November 4, two judges of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv were detained. At the same time, large-scale searches are underway at the homes of National Police and SBU officers. Investigative operations are currently taking place at 37 locations simultaneously.

This has been reported

by Telegram channels.

There is also information that the notoriously controversial judge Roman Novak is among those detained. Roman Novak has worked at the Pechersk District Court since 2008. In September 2013, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him to the position for an indefinite term.

He has previously been the subject of disciplinary proceedings by the High Council of Justice, and his asset declarations and certain court rulings have drawn the attention of journalists. In February 2024, the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice brought disciplinary charges against Novak. The proceedings concerned his actions during the consideration of a case related to access to documents of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Complaints were filed by Constitutional Court Judge Oleksandr Kasminin and the Constitutional Court itself.

In November 2024, Novak rejected the prosecutor’s office’s motion to extend the suspension of Yan Miksh, deputy chief of the Berehove District Police Department. According to investigators, Mikshi was involved in organizing the illegal smuggling of more than 20 men across the border. “Slidstvo.Info” reported that following Novak’s decision, Mikshi was to return to work.

The media raised questions about Judge Novak’s financial disclosure statement. In May 2025, the publication “190” analyzed Novak’s 2024 disclosure statement. According to the report, the judge declared, among other things:

the purchase in 2024 of a 74.2-square-meter apartment for his young son for nearly 6 million hryvnias; the down payment was 2.9 million hryvnias;

a loan of $70,000 from attorney Vyacheslav Blyznyuchenko;

a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, purchased for nearly 1.6 million hryvnias;

$40,000 in cash savings.

The publication also drew attention to real estate whose value was not specified in the declaration. This is a journalistic analysis of the declaration, not an established fact of illicit enrichment.

As a reminder, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Law enforcement officers detained Valentina Moloda, who, during the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, claimed there were alleged “hostages” in the building and identified herself as a doctor and the owner of the “Med-Prestige” clinic.





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