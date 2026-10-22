Zelenskyy is waiting for an invitation to the G20, where he may meet with Trump and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to attend the G20 summit in Florida if U.S. President Donald Trump invites Ukraine and there is an opportunity to discuss peace agreements with Vladimir Putin present. However, Kyiv has not yet received an invitation to such a meeting. Zelenskyy is also awaiting a report from U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff on his talks with the Russian leader and announced a possible meeting of technical negotiating teams in early November in the UAE.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to participate in the G20 summit in Florida if U.S. President Donald Trump invites the Ukrainian side. According to the head of state, he is ready to attend if the meeting provides an opportunity to hold talks with Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin and discuss possible peace agreements.

The president emphasized that, with Trump’s mediation, reaching certain agreements may be possible. At the same time, Ukraine has not yet received an official invitation to the meeting in Florida. “With President Trump’s mediation, I think this is possible, and we can count on a meeting in Florida during the G20. Of course, if President Trump invites Ukraine to such a meeting, Ukraine will be represented there at the highest level. Let’s hope that this is possible. Well, so far we haven’t received such an invitation,” Zelenskyy said.

Thus, Ukraine’s participation in such a format depends on an invitation from the U.S. side. Zelenskyy made it clear that he is ready to use this opportunity for negotiations if they hold the prospect of progress toward peace.

Zelenskyy Awaits Witkoff’s Report Following Talks with Putin

The president also said that he expects to receive a briefing the following day from U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff regarding his talks with Putin. According to Zelenskyy, the exact time of the conversation has yet to be agreed upon by the teams. Afterward, the Ukrainian side plans to hold a joint discussion with representatives from the U.S. and European countries.

“Tomorrow I’ll have a briefing from Witkoff; I don’t know the time yet—our teams will coordinate it. And then there will be a joint briefing, I think, between our team and the Americans and Europeans,” the president noted. Thus, Kyiv is awaiting the results of the U.S. special envoy’s contacts with the Russian side. The information obtained is to be the subject of further discussions involving Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners.

Technical talks may take place in the UAE

Separately, Zelenskyy spoke about a possible meeting of the technical negotiating teams in early November. According to him, it could be held in the United Arab Emirates. The idea to hold the meeting in the UAE was proposed by the U.S. side. Ukraine, as the president noted, is ready to discuss holding the talks in various locations. “The Americans mentioned the Emirates; I told them: anywhere,” Zelenskyy remarked.

At the same time, the meeting is still only in the planning stages: the parties have yet to reach a final agreement on its details. Thus, Ukraine is considering several possible formats for continuing the peace talks—ranging from a meeting at the G20 summit in Florida to talks between technical teams in the UAE. However, participation in the summit depends on an invitation from Trump, and the date and location of the technical meeting still require final approval. Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and freezing the current front line to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

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