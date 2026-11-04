Zelenskyy ordered an investigation into companies that are delaying the restoration of power following shelling

The situation with electricity supply in Ukraine remains challenging due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. As restoration work continues, the government and law enforcement agencies must investigate companies that are falling behind in repairing damaged facilities.

The President emphasized that government agencies, as well as regional and local authorities, must work as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the country. This also applies to companies that provide the population with electricity, heat, and water, regardless of their form of ownership.

“I have instructed the government and law enforcement agencies to present, by the end of the day today, a list of measures that will ensure full cooperation with those companies that are currently behind schedule on repairs and restoration,” the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, due to repeated Russian strikes and constant air raid alerts, restoration work is taking significantly longer than usual.

At the same time, the president assured that reserves of necessary equipment have been established, and that damaged facilities must be restored after every shelling.

Separately, the head of state drew attention to the situation in regions where disruptions to electricity and water supply remain particularly acute.

“The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult right now: people and businesses are experiencing power and water outages lasting many hours. The situation is also difficult in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia regions, as well as in the Donetsk region, where there are extraordinary challenges due to hostilities,” the head of state emphasized.

The President also reported on power supply issues in the southern regions. Scheduled hourly and emergency power outages continue there.

The government and law enforcement agencies must propose measures to strengthen cooperation with energy companies that are unable to keep up with repair and restoration work.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of energy workers overnight, the situation in the power grid was partially stabilized following large-scale Russian attacks. In most regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, emergency power outages have been lifted, and hourly power rationing schedules have resumed.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, November 3, Russian terrorists attacked energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr. Authorities are preparing to deploy resilience centers.

Emergency power outages are in effect in the capital and the Kyiv region during the day on November 4.

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