Zelenskyy ordered an investigation into the heating situation in the regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the consequences of Russian shelling.

They updated the regions’ needs for energy equipment and discussed recovery efforts in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

Government officials, together with the National Security and Defense Council and the Office of the President, were instructed to review the regions’ reports on heat supply and equipment provision.

They also discussed alternative transportation routes in Kyiv and strengthening the protection of energy and logistics facilities that Russia is actively attacking. The assigned tasks must be completed within 24 hours.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As of the morning of November 10, heating had already been turned on in 85% of Kyiv’s residential buildings serviced by municipal management companies. The process of supplying heat to the capital is in its final stages.

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect Kyiv’s residential buildings to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously to all districts of the capital, without prioritizing them based on location.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. As a result, 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, are now without centralized heat supply.

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