U.S. Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Kevin Cramer have proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily halt strikes on Russian energy facilities. In exchange, the United States could expand the coverage area of Ukraine’s Starlink satellite network by approximately 300 kilometers into Russian territory.

According to the publication, the proposal was discussed last Friday during the senators’ visit to Kyiv.

As the publication notes, expanding Starlink’s coverage could help Ukraine detect and neutralize Russian missile launchers, which would potentially weaken Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian side has reportedly agreed to consider the proposed terms.

“We were told that Zelenskyy stated he would agree to this proposal and commit to refraining from bombing energy facilities in Russia for 100 days as part of such an agreement,” the journalists write.

However, this information is based on the publication’s sources. The report contains no official confirmation that such an agreement has been reached.

According to the journalists, during the discussion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his willingness to exchange a suspension of strikes on Russian oil refineries for the supply of additional American Patriot air defense missile systems.

The article emphasizes that the ability to strike Russian missile launchers before they fire their weapons could be more effective in defending Ukraine than simply intercepting missiles after launch.

Thus, the proposed exchange, as envisioned by its authors, involves a temporary restriction on Ukrainian strikes against Russian energy infrastructure in exchange for expanding Ukraine’s technical capabilities and potentially strengthening its air defense.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Details regarding the timing and scale of future attacks have not yet been provided.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with new strikes in response to attacks on Russian oil refineries and other facilities.

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