On November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is willing to consider visiting Budapest if the Hungarian side invites him. He made this remark during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Berehove, in the Zakarpattia region. Zelenskyy also joked that if he were in the Hungarian prime minister’s shoes, he himself would invite the Ukrainian president to Budapest.

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with Magyar, the parties discussed the Carpathian Initiative and other potential joint projects. The president believes that Ukraine and Hungary should come forward with new proposals more often and develop their cooperation. “If the Hungarian side extends an invitation, then Ukraine will certainly consider the possibility of a visit. We discussed the Carpathian Initiative and many other initiatives. I believe we need more initiatives between our countries,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

At the same time, the president added that he wouldn’t mind visiting the Hungarian capital. He even joked that if he were in Péter Magyar’s shoes, he would have already invited him to Budapest. “If I were the prime minister, I would have invited him to Budapest. After all, we have to return the favor,” Zelenskyy added. This is how the president commented on the possibility of a future trip to Hungary. However, no specific date for the visit or official invitation has been announced yet.

On November 24, in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

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