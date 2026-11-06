Zelenskyy Honored Railroad Workers and Praised Ukrzaliznytsia's Work During the War

During a meeting with the staff of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the company’s 185,000 employees for ensuring logistics, the evacuation of millions of citizens, and the transportation of hundreds of foreign leaders during the full-scale invasion.

The head of state honored the memory of the 1,220 railway workers who died as a result of Russian aggression, and in particular posthumously awarded the Order “For Merit,” Third Class, to Vitalii Kislomet, an assistant electric locomotive engineer at the Darnytsia depot, who was killed during a rocket attack on September 1.

The President honored industry specialists with state awards and reiterated the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision regarding monthly bonuses for employees involved in mitigating the consequences of enemy attacks.

During the event, the company’s CEO, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reported on the implementation of the “UZ Will Get You There” program, which uses combined “train + bus” and “train + commuter train” routes to ensure service to hard-to-reach regions, as well as the round-the-clock operation of the “Rail Command Center,” which monitors air threats along the tracks and promptly reroutes or halts trains. According to the data provided, “Ukrzaliznytsia” transports 2.2 million passengers each month, despite the fact that in October of this year alone, Russian troops struck more than 60 locomotives, which are currently being repaired and replaced with support from international partners in Finland, Slovakia, and the Baltic states.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded military personnel who participated in Operation “Vivaldi.” State awards were presented to soldiers from the 21st Separate Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, and the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to servicemen of the “A” Special Operations Center (better known as “Alpha”) of the Security Service of Ukraine. The ceremony was held to mark the 32nd anniversary of the founding of this legendary unit.

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