As of November 25, the most severe power supply situation is being observed in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, repair work is ongoing at all facilities damaged by Russian shelling, and although specialists are forced to suspend repairs due to the constant threat of new attacks, energy workers are provided with all the necessary equipment and resources to restore power to consumers.

The head of state noted that Russian troops are deliberately targeting power lines, grids, and substations to hinder the transmission of electricity from power plants, and he promised a fitting response to every strike. Separately, Zelenskyy commended the fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces, who used Ukrainian drones to attack a Russian military airfield, and emphasized that enemy aircraft, military ships, and vessels transporting Russian weapons remain legitimate targets for Ukraine.

Source: Post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging transmission lines and cutting off power to part of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

As a result of Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country were left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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