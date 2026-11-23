The meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters on Monday, November 23, focused on countering Russian jet drones this year and next, taking into account the aggressor’s plans for their production and use. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

According to intelligence reports, the scale of Russian drone production and the supply chains for components are known, which calls for stricter sanctions, tighter export controls in a number of countries, and an expansion of Ukraine’s own capabilities to shoot down these drones.

The president noted that to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, the country needs more F-16 and Gripen fighter jets—which are expected to begin arriving in January—as well as an expansion of the aircraft fleet overall; this is being addressed at the level of state leaders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense. In addition, Ukrainian arms manufacturers have presented more effective interceptors against jet-powered “suicide drones,” which the government plans to procure in as large a quantity as possible.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting of the High Command.

During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

Ukraine expects to receive its first Gripen fighter jets in January–February 2027, — Ukraine expects to receive its first Gripen fighter jets in January–February 2027, — Zelenskyy.

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