Zelenskyy Outlined His Expectations of Trump Following the U.S. Election

During his speech at the Berlin Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that after the U.S. elections, Donald Trump would focus on achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

The head of state emphasized that although the American leader has significant influence over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, much stronger pressure on Russia is needed to stop the aggression.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin leadership does not view conventional diplomacy as an effective tool and responds only to pressure and decisive action by the international community.

Source: Speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Berlin Security Conference / Materials from the publication “Glavkom.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, reopening the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

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