Ukraine is ready to hold four-party talks in the near future with the participation of Europe, the U.S., and Russia to end the war; however, before this meeting, Kyiv, Washington, and European partners must agree on a joint agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Monday during a video address at the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Bundestag in Berlin.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is ready for such a meeting “literally tomorrow” and hopes it will take place even before Christmas, as previously mentioned by international partners. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and the development of a unified position among Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, which will ensure a stronger outcome at the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the U.S. side has already managed to reach an agreement on involving European representatives in the negotiation process, something Kyiv has insisted on from the very first day of diplomatic efforts. According to the president, the format of the meeting—Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. on one side and Russia on the other—aligns with the future security architecture and effectively constitutes negotiations between the West and Moscow, and the key issue of the agreements should be the provision of real security guarantees that will prevent Russia from using peace as a pause before launching a new aggression.

Source: Ukrinform.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the next stage of negotiations could take place before Christmas.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that the next round of trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine is expected to take place in the near future. He did not specify an exact date for the meeting.

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