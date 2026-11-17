According to the president, Oleksandr Poklad reported on the SBU’s preparations for combat operations. The parties discussed the tasks the Service plans to carry out in the near future and identified those of priority importance. “We discussed the Service’s combat operations currently being prepared and identified the priorities,” Zelenskyy wrote.

During the meeting, they also raised the issue of the SBU’s internal operations. Oleksandr Poklad proposed a set of measures that, in his opinion, could strengthen the Service and make its work more effective. The president instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan with relevant proposals. It is to be developed based on the decisions discussed during the meeting.

Separately, Zelenskyy mentioned personnel issues. According to him, answers to these questions already exist, but the President did not name any specific individuals, positions, or potential personnel changes.

At the end of his statement, the head of state thanked SBU employees who are participating in combat operations and carrying out other tasks. “I thank everyone in the Security Service of Ukraine who is fighting and working truly for the sake of Ukraine’s national interests and the security of our state,” Zelenskyy emphasized. The president has not yet disclosed details regarding the SBU’s planned operations or the nature of the proposed internal changes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the meeting on his Facebook page.

Strengthening air defense remains Ukraine’s top priority for this winter. Following the 37th Ramstein meeting, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stated that the contributions announced by partners will help strengthen air defense, in particular through the procurement of missiles under the PURL program.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on November 17 that all parties capable of helping restore full operational capacity of the Starshield satellite communication system for the Ukrainian Defense Forces are involved in this process.