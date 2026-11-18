On November 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Oksana Markarova, advisor on reconstruction.

The two discussed Ukraine’s economic stability, attracting investment, and developing business innovations in cooperation with American and European companies.

According to the president, key tasks and measures have been identified for the coming months on which Ukraine should focus. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with the U.S. at various levels.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United States, has officially denied reports that she had allegedly received an offer to head the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the U.S.—who had been tipped to become head of the Office of the President or Ukraine’s representative to the IMF—has been appointed as Zelenskyy’s advisor on reconstruction and investment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, of his intention to relieve her of her current post. At the same time, he offered her the opportunity to remain on the team in a different position.

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