Zelenskyy Discussed the Situation in Occupied Oleshky with the Pope

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

According to a statement from the Holy See’s press office, during the conversation, the Pontiff drew attention to the difficult situation in Oleshky and reiterated the request for a humanitarian ceasefire that he had previously conveyed to Kremlin leader Putin.

“The Pope expressed hope that cooperation between both sides would ensure the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population,” the statement reads.

At the conclusion of the conversation, Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to dialogue and peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the meeting, he also discussed with the Pope Russia’s escalation and its ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities.

“I spoke with Pope Leo XIV and wished His Holiness a full and speedy recovery from his surgery. We are grateful that even during this difficult personal time, His Holiness remembers Ukraine and prays for our people. I provided a detailed account of the situation regarding Russia’s escalation and its ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities. Of course, we also discussed all the current security challenges and threats, particularly the occasional lack of advance warnings from our partners regarding Russian ballistic missile attacks, which has happened three times recently,” Zelenskyy noted.

He thanked the Pontiff for his support and all his efforts toward achieving a just peace.

This was reported by Vatican News.

About 2,000 people remain in Oleshky.

The situation in Oleshky is an example of genocide on Russia’s part, according to Zelenskyy.

The model currently being used in the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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