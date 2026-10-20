Zelenskyy Discussed Ballistic Missile Interceptors and the Restoration of Starlink with Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The parties discussed issues critical to protecting the lives of Ukrainians, including the supply of ballistic missile interceptors, early warning systems for Russian ballistic attacks, and the situation surrounding Starlink and Starshield.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, and it was a substantive conversation—on issues that matter. I am grateful for his willingness to help and his clear position.

First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation regarding Starlink/Starshield, which must be restored.

Of course, all of this is taking place against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the ongoing killing of people. We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update.

“Thank you, Mark, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches!” the head of state noted.

Thus, among the key topics of the conversation were strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, receiving timely warnings about ballistic missile strikes, and restoring the operation of Starlink and Starshield. Zelenskyy also emphasized that these issues are being considered in the context of Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

The parties agreed to reconnect in the near future to discuss further developments.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, during a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine acceptable and criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to cease hostilities. The American leader also stated that Kyiv could have reached an agreement on more favorable terms earlier.

Read us on