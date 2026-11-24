In an interview with Danish journalist Benjamin Gave, Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about whether he misses his acting career, how he spends time with his family, and how the war has affected his well-being.

The president noted that he loved his work as an actor, producer, and screenwriter—especially the process of creating new stories—but he doesn’t miss the past. What he misses most is spending time with his family.

Zelenskyy also admitted that he doesn’t consider himself a good father because he’s constantly busy. When he has the chance to spend time with his children, he wants not only to help them with their studies but also to talk about their experiences and lives.

Separately, the president mentioned that his Whoop fitness tracker shows only 4–6% recovery. According to him, his friends were surprised by such low numbers, and his wife has noticed that he’s aged a bit lately.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with Benjamin Gav