Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement expressing his willingness to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

The path to a resolution and the possibility of holding a summit in Abu Dhabi or Europe depend on many factors, including developments in the Middle East. It is currently unknown what exactly caused the shift in the Kremlin’s rhetoric, though the possibility of private agreements between the U.S. and Russia cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, the U.S. has warned against lifting restrictions on Russia before tangible results are achieved, since the sanctions were imposed in response to armed aggression, not merely for the sake of dialogue itself.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with TSN.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Ushakov also stated that Russia, the U.S., and China have begun preparations for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Putin’s aide, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold the meeting.

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