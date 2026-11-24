During a meeting in Zakarpattia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar with newspapers from 1942 that mention his great-grandfather, who worked as a notary in Mukachevo.

Mágyar himself spoke about this during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod following the talks, calling the gift “special.”

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The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that Transcarpathia holds significant personal value for him due to his family history and his own experience of traveling there as a high school student in November 1998, when, together with his classmates, he delivered medicines and medical supplies following a massive flood; he also recalled his 2024 visit to the Kyiv hospital “Okhmatdyt,” which had been damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

On November 24 in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

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