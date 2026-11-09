Zelenskyy Submitted a Bill to Parliament on Asset Declarations for SBU Employees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would reinstate mandatory asset declarations for employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy submitted the bill

On November 9, it was reported that Zelenskyy had submitted a bill to the Rada aimed at reinstating asset declarations for SBU employees.

This is the Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing Corruption” regarding the specifics of asset declarations for certain categories of security forces personnel and access to declarations under martial law.

The president designated it as urgent. The bill was received by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, forwarded to the leadership for review, and sent to a Verkhovna Rada committee for consideration.

This was reported with reference to the bill’s entry on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s website.

Video: Zelenskyy Responds to Allegations Against SBU Officials in the Carthage Case.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) reported that the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) submits their income declarations to the public section of the registry.

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