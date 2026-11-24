President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

The head of state thanked the Hungarian prime minister for beginning his visit by paying tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who died defending their country.

Zelenskyy called the meeting important for Ukraine’s relations with Hungary and the European Union. He emphasized that Ukraine continues to work on opening negotiation chapters for EU accession and seeks to develop constructive relations with neighboring countries.

According to the president, Ukraine is currently working to improve relations not only with Hungary but also with Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

Source: Ukrinform

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Zakarpattia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

Mátyás proposed Transcarpathia as the venue for the meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mágyar criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

Read us on